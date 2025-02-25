Roth Capital Reduces Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 432.35% and a negative net margin of 103.90%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million.

GP stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.18. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

