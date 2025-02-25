Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEM. UBS Group cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $18.51 on Monday. Select Medical has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

