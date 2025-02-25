Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 324.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 73.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUSHA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.