Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.78%.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

