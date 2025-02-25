Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE CF opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

