Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LKQ by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

