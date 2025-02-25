Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,694,000 after buying an additional 899,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,087,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.50 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.23 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

