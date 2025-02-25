Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 989.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 21.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

