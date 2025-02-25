Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,537 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

