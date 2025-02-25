Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.