Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock worth $2,656,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

