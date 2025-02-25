Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in International Paper by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.