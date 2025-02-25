Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of EL opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

