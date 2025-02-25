Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,504 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Archrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Archrock by 1,680.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 1,444,471 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $22,108,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,376,000 after acquiring an additional 707,379 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 16.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.