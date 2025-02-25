Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 31,556 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,556 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 598,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 721,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after buying an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

