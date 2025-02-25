Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 5,834 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UTF opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.