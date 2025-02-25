ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $87,896,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,365,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $8,357,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,439,000.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

