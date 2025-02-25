Sidoti Csr Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Beneficient in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Beneficient Stock Down 2.1 %
BENF opened at $0.43 on Monday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
