Sidoti Csr Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Beneficient in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

BENF opened at $0.43 on Monday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Beneficient in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Beneficient by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Beneficient by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beneficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

