Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 420,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,243,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Smart Share Global Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.