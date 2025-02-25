Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
SFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
In other news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The trade was a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 2,506,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,518,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,376,340. The trade was a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
