Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Shares Down 39.7% – Here’s Why

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 39.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.
