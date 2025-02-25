Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SEI. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ SEI opened at $33.73 on Monday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

