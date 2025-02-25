Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.63 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.