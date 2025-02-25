Sotera Health (SHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

