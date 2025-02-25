Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE SWX opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
