Southwest Gas (SWX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.