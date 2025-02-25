Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.34. Approximately 653,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 446,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

SDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

