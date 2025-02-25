Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.43.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $601.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.15. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $652.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,575,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,073,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

