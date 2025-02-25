State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 988 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.