State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.11 and a 1 year high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

