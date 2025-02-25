State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 165,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 881,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 41,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $6,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $970,244.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,223 shares of company stock worth $4,519,362 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

