State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

