State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,197 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,108,653. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,629 shares of company stock worth $2,302,229. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

