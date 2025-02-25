State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,472 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 6.6 %

STRL stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

