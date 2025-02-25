State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,884 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 725,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after buying an additional 178,074 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.