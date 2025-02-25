Steven Madden (SHOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $550.37 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Steven Madden Stock Up 0.8 %
SHOO stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $50.01.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.
