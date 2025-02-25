Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $9,082,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

SYBT opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.