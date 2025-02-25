StockNews.com Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TPR. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Get Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $3,957,601. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.