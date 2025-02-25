StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

APTO opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

