StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

