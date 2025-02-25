Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.49.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

