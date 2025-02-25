Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

SRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surrozen by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Surrozen in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surrozen by 66.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

