Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Tapestry by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $3,957,601 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

