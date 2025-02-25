Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 17,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 8,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

