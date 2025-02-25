The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. AES’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

