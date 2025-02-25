The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 380.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after acquiring an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after acquiring an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.

Clorox Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

