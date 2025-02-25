The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

