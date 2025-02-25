The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Toro by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 534.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

