The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $18.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.