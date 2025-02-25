Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $394.37 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan International Stock Performance
NYSE:TWI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
