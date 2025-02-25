Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $394.37 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Performance

NYSE:TWI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $544.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.