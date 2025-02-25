TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

Get TPG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. TPG has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -481.82%.

About TPG

(Get Free Report

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.